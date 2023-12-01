QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Up 19.9% in November

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 659,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 364.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

