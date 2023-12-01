Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,191 Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIAC. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIAC stock remained flat at $10.92 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,145. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

