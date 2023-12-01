Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires 77,952 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,952 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Cartica Acquisition worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,734,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

CITE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,361. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.67.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

