Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.12% of Golden Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $5,602,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golden Star Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

