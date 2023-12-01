Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 439,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 53,934 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 8.3% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 9.7% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSA remained flat at $11.16 during midday trading on Friday. 172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,680. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Alpha Star Acquisition Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

