Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 25,020 Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.44% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 70.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.79 during trading on Friday. 32,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,703. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.