Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.98% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,615. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.
