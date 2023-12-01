Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,180 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.54% of TenX Keane Acquisition worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 44.8% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 438,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 135,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 309.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 32,068 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 401.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TenX Keane Acquisition alerts:

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENK remained flat at $10.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. TenX Keane Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

TenX Keane Acquisition Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TenX Keane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TenX Keane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.