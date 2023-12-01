Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,806 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Forbion European Acquisition were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,111,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 556,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Forbion European Acquisition Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FRBN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.70. 60,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,023. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

