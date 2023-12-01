Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Swiftmerge Acquisition worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 3.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 309,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVCP remained flat at $10.52 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:IVCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

