Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,649 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFHT. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,920,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EFHT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.74. 34,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

