Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 150,000 Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.00% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,812. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.