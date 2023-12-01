Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,999 Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.84% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTM remained flat at $10.65 on Friday. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.35.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.