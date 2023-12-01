Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,302 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of PowerUp Acquisition worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWUP. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the third quarter worth $121,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth $487,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

PWUP stock remained flat at $10.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $11.80.

PowerUp Acquisition Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

