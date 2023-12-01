Rakon (RKN) Price Tops $0.14

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Rakon token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $5,694.95 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

