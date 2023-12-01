Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Major Shareholder Sells $678,234.60 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 38,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $678,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,281,923.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 20,539 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $340,125.84.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 81,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,265. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $980,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $166,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

