RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RMAX. TheStreet lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of RMAX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 603,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,353. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,345 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,342 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,183.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,971,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 127,124 shares of company stock worth $1,351,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

