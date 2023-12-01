Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.56

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 19252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBCAA

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $932.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $501,877.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.