Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 1st (AAV, AMBA, AMZN, APP, BIG, CBRL, CHWY, CLS, CM, CMS)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 1st:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $46.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $21.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$107.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$106.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$168.00 to C$117.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from C$128.00 to C$100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$115.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $71.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $121.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$12.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $135.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $24.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $77.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$132.00 to C$140.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$86.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$86.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$87.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$73.00 to C$65.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) was given a C$21.50 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $540.00 to $572.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $560.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $560.00 to $575.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $148.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

