Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 1st (AAV, AMBA, AMZN, APP, BIG, CBRL, CHWY, CLS, CM, CMS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 1st:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $46.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $21.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$107.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$106.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$168.00 to C$117.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from C$128.00 to C$100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$115.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $71.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $121.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$12.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $135.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $24.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $77.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$132.00 to C$140.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$86.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$86.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$87.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$73.00 to C$65.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) was given a C$21.50 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $540.00 to $572.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $560.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $560.00 to $575.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $148.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

