Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Best Buy (BBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) in the last few weeks:

11/22/2023 – Best Buy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/17/2023 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

10/5/2023 – Best Buy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 3.1 %

BBY stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 1,662,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,779. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

