Reviewing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and Glory Star New Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $23.42 million 19.85 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Glory Star New Media Group $154.58 million 1.41 $26.89 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MSP Recovery and Glory Star New Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glory Star New Media Group beats MSP Recovery on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

