Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0014 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $37,335.61 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,865.54 or 0.99948853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00145558 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $27,756.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

