Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.45

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 550032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

See Also

