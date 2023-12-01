River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 540 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PH traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $436.02. 68,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.42 and a 200 day moving average of $389.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

