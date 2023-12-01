Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 2.6%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 1,255,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,960,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,744 over the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

