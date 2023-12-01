Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSI. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.00.
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of C$308.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4599483 EPS for the current year.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
