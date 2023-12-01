Rowan E. Chapman Sells 1,998 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $111,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,606.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natera Stock Up 4.5 %

NTRA traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 473.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 2,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

