Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
RY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,861. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
