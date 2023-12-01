Safe Price Reaches $4.14 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00010669 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $86.18 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00133295 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037731 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,024.84 or 1.59981528 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.59532316 USD and is up 11.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

