Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 94,980 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $8.09 on Friday, hitting $259.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,530,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.56 and its 200 day moving average is $213.52. The company has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.