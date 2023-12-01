SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.24 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, SALT has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $4.24 million and $32,031.76 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016867 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.53 or 0.99988457 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003899 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03929009 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,540.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.