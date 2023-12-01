Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in November

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sandfire Resources America Price Performance
SRAFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. 54,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
About Sandfire Resources America
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sandfire Resources America
- Stock Average Calculator
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.