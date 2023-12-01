SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

SBFFF stock remained flat at $14.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.06.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

