SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
SBFFF stock remained flat at $14.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.06.
About SBM Offshore
