Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.40

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 287501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,787,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,721,000 after acquiring an additional 791,222 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,225,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 981,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the period.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.