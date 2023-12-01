Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.43

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 2277896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

