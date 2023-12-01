Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Price Performance

Shares of Shiseido stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.