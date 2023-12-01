Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Decreases By 63.5%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the October 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of TGOPY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 91,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

