Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Increases By 116.2%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the October 31st total of 73,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $186.66. 9,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,458. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $200.81.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.37. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $419.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

