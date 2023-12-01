Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Rises By 23.1%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.15. 690,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,241. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $130.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.