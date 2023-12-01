Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Declines By 64.5%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.6 days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CSIOF remained flat at $7.99 during midday trading on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
