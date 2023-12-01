Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Declines By 64.5%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.6 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CSIOF remained flat at $7.99 during midday trading on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

