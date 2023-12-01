Short Interest in Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Expands By 100.0%

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

Dalata Hotel Group stock remained flat at $3.48 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

