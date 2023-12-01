Short Interest in Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Expands By 100.0%

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance
Dalata Hotel Group stock remained flat at $3.48 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $3.48.
About Dalata Hotel Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dalata Hotel Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.