Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Increases By 84.0%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the October 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,294,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $922,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

TSLS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,852. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

