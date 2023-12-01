Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Expands By 116.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the October 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 344,277 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 561,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter.

EVN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 56,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,514. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

