Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Rises By 98.0%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

EVF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,138. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

