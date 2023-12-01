Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Expands By 100.0%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Equitable Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EQFN remained flat at $11.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equitable Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
