Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Expands By 100.0%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Equitable Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQFN remained flat at $11.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equitable Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

