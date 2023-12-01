Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Increases By 94.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 53,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,568. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $396.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $911,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 14.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

