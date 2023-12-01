Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Increases By 94.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 53,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,568. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $396.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.
About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
