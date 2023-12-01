Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Increases By 97.4%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 127,982 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 422,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

FT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 36,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,858. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

