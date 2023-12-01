Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Grows By 42.5%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the October 31st total of 452,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.61. 261,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,629. The firm has a market cap of $616.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,011.00 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,371,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Interface by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 276,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 238,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

