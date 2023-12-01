Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Decreases By 65.3%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the October 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.45. 54,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $161.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.53.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 322.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 439.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

