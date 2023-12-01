Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Decreases By 65.3%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the October 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.45. 54,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $161.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.53.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.