Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Increases By 87.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the October 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 133,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,996. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
